Single-window clearance likely for theatres in upcoming model policy

“In the past five to six years, the number of theatres is on a decline. We must reverse this trend. The ministry has asked the Film Facilitation Office to work with Invest India to come up with a single-window portal for opening theatres, so that more and more theatres can be opened and the public gets to to watch the magic of films in theatres. The Centre will also work with the states to create a model theatre policy to ensure states can adopt and work on the same," union secretary for information and broadcasting Apurva Chandra told a gathering at FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

