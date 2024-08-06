Sita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt attacked by robber in Turkey: ‘People think Turkey is all romantic, but...’

Sita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt, who is currently on a short vacation in Istanbul, said he was assaulted by robbers while walking towards the popular tourist location, Galata Tower in the Beyoglu district.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Sita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt attacked by robber in Turkey: ‘People think Turkey is all romantic, but...'. A full moon rises behind Galata Tower in Istanbul
Sita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt attacked by robber in Turkey: ‘People think Turkey is all romantic, but...’. A full moon rises behind Galata Tower in Istanbul(AP)

Sita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt, who is currently on a short vacation in Istanbul, said he was assaulted by robbers while walking towards the popular tourist location, Galata Tower, in the Beyoglu district.

The Bollywood actor known for his performances in films like IB71, Raazi, Sita Ramam, Haider, and Mission Majnu among others, said despite warnings about pickpockets in Istanbul, he did not expect such a shocking encounter in the country.

Sharing details about the harrowing incident, Ashwath Bhatt was quoted by ETimes as saying, “I was walking towards Galata Tower when a man approached me. He had a chain in his hand, and before I could fully comprehend what was happening, he hit me on the back with it. In retrospect, it was likely a gang working in tandem, trying to snatch my bag... for a second, I was so shocked - what’s happening? But I think they weren’t expecting me to resist and put up a fight. While he was trying to snatch my bag, a cab driver stopped and intervened. The robber said something in Turkish and then fled. The cab driver saw my wound and immediately told me to go to the police.”

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra looks to securing second Olympic gold medal: ‘Final will be…’

Adding that he was warned about pickpockets in Turkey but didn't expect such a frightening encounter, Bhatt said, “It’s unfortunate that such a thing happened, especially in such a touristy area. People often advise not to get involved and not to report to the police. That word 'unnecessary' troubles me. People watch films and think Turkey is all romantic, but if we don’t report crime, these incidents will only increase. Everybody warned me about pickpockets, but this was beyond anything I had imagined. I’ve been to the Middle East, Egypt, and so many parts of Europe, and nothing like this has ever happened to me.”

Also Read | Who is Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz? Know more about army veteran

Ashwath stated that when he approached a patrol car, the officers asked him to report the incident to the tourist police, and he was directed to a police station. As per the report, a complaint is yet to be registered in the case.

Also Read | Bangladesh news: Air India, Vistara to resume flights to and from Dhaka

The Bollywood actor said a complaint has yet to be registered in the case, as when he approached a patrol car, the officer advised him to report the incident to the tourist police, and they (tourist police) further directed him to a police station.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaSita Ramam fame Ashwath Bhatt attacked by robber in Turkey: ‘People think Turkey is all romantic, but...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue