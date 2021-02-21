Slew of Hindi films announce their tryst with theatres in 2021

NEW DELHI : Bollywood finally seems to be embracing the long ailing theatrical medium again, with the past week having seen producers line up almost a dozen Hindi films for release for this year.

The move comes after cinemas ran to empty houses for nearly four months as they played dubbed regional fare and some smaller films. Film theatres in India had reopened last October after a seven-month covid-induced shutdown.

For starters, Reliance Entertainment has finally scheduled its sports drama ’83, starring Ranveer Singh for 4 June.

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar’s crime thriller Bellbottom will clash with the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise on 28 May, while Atrangi Re, a film directed by Aanand L Rai that Kumar will feature in, alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will hit screens on 6 August. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, helmed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, arrives on 18 June and Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on 9 July. Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, based on the Kargil War starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been slated for 2 July.

Last week, Yash Raj Films had set the trend, announcing its entire slate for the year, starting with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for 19 March, going on to the sequel to its popular comedy Bunty Aur Babli, this time featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari on 23 April, Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama Shamshera on 25 June, Ranveer Singh’s comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 27 August and its Akshay Kumar-led war saga Prithviraj on 5 November for Diwali.

With all cinemas across the country now functional, albeit at different capacities, the stage seems set for viewers to flock back to cinemas.

“A slew of impressive movies have unloaded their release dates. This is going to be a year of ‘quality and volume’," Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer at PVR Pictures tweeted adding that it was the Yash Raj announcement that had led the way.

The relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country earlier this month had perked up theatre owners and producers who are more confident of locking dates for new releases. If all goes well and covid case graph doesn't rise, new films will hit theatres consistently leading to a 20% jump in box office collections compared to pre-covid times given the pent-up demand.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said, going by the recent announcements, FY22 could be one of the best years for cinema given the supply of content available as shoots had started much earlier by August or September as compared to sporadic cinemas reopening and gradual occupancy cap revision.

“FY22 will be a year of big clashes and may see the highest number of Rs. 100 crore films," Taurani said. As things go currently, both Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 are eyeing Eid in May, Yash Raj Films has already announced its Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj for the coveted Diwali weekend in November, a date that has also been locked in by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Apne 2, starring Dharmendra, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan. Earlier in October, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR will arrive in cinemas two days before sports drama Maidaan, just in time for Dussehra. Both films feature Ajay Devgn.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via