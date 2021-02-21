Slew of Hindi films announce their tryst with theatres in 2021

“FY22 will be a year of big clashes and may see the highest number of Rs. 100 crore films," Taurani said. As things go currently, both Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 are eyeing Eid in May, Yash Raj Films has already announced its Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj for the coveted Diwali weekend in November, a date that has also been locked in by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Apne 2, starring Dharmendra, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan. Earlier in October, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR will arrive in cinemas two days before sports drama Maidaan, just in time for Dussehra. Both films feature Ajay Devgn.

