While mega-budget films such as Ramayana-Part 1 and the Dhurandhar franchise have set the cash registers ringing, their box-office success may not have translated into profits for their makers, prompting greater scrutiny of the returns on investment (RoI) of large-scale spectacles.
In contrast, films made on shoestring budgets have helped deliver higher returns for producers, with devotional drama Hanuman Ansh achieving a historic RoI of over 17,000%. The film earned more than ₹326 crore on a budget of just ₹2 crore.