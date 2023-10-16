Small Hollywood horror flicks strike it big

Several small-budget Hollywood horror films lacking top stars and lavish visual effects (VFX) have made their mark at the local box office, at a time when many local blockbusters have crowded the theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September, The Nun II collected over ₹43 crore, despite its release in a few screens on a weekend alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that later crossed ₹500 crore. In July, Insidious: The Red Door grossed about ₹17.68 crore, while Evil Dead Rise grossed over ₹36 crore in April. Interestingly, these films made their mark in a year when many high-profile Hollywood superhero franchises failed to attract viewers.

Industry experts attributed the phenomenon to a combination of savvy marketing and efficient distribution. They also believe that the horror genre is best experienced at a cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There is a clear-cut fan following for Hollywood horror films in India, especially those that belong to established franchises because they deliver expected scares. Also, horror is best enjoyed as part of a community experience which is not an effect possible at home," Denzil Dias, vice-president and managing director, India theatrical, Warner Bros Discovery, said.

The company released The Nun alongside a formidable competitor like Jawan, and Evil Dead Rise alongside Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April, Dias said, which is where marketing and distribution tactics come in.

Knowing that single-screen theatres would focus on these mass-market Bollywood star films, the company targeted multiplexes in the north and south, given that the films were also dubbed in all local languages. The screen count for such films usually hovers between 1,000 and 1,200 though another 500-600 screens can be added if the title picks up. Marketing campaigns focus on digital and experiential categories given that the target audience is young. For its recent horror film, The Exorcist: Believer, Warner organised theme nights across pubs while in Mumbai for The Nun II actors dressed as nuns were sent out in public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Horror films benefit from a limited release and a specific kind of showcasing, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, said.

“Since most horror movies are rated A and thus restricted to mature audiences, their release is typically not as widespread as major commercial Hollywood movies. A limited release allows them to target their intended audience effectively, ensuring that mature viewers who appreciate the genre’s elements of fear and suspense are the primary recipients," he said.

Furthermore, a specific kind of showcasing, such as special screenings, festivals, or niche theatres, can create a sense of exclusivity and anticipation among horror enthusiasts, Sampat added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trade experts point out horror films are not limited by the constraints of big-budget productions, but can still be big box office successes. Also, up-market audiences in metros turning to foreign fare has to do with the fact that local filmmakers do not do justice to the genre. The trend has played out in the same way that mass-market southern language films such as Baahubali, RRR and Pushpa dubbed in Hindi, found a draw in the north Indian belt since Bollywood has increasingly turned to niche, multiplex cinema on themes that alienate the common man. Moreover, horror as a genre, is easily understood and does not rely too much on dialogue, theatre owners point out.

“These are smart and intelligent films, where you can’t get the same experience at home, that you would in a theatre. It works the same way as large-scale superhero films (that are also best enjoyed on the big screen)," film producer and distributor Sunny Khanna said.

