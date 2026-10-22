Small influencers make a big festive splash this season

Other creators earned more without any increase in the number of collaborations. Naveen Yadav, who works from Haryana and Germany, runs the movie, OTT and music promotions page Flicks and Funnys, completed five paid collaborations during this festive season, the same number as in 2025. But his earnings for the season doubled from around ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, thanks to the rise in his fees. “Most of our brand deals this festive season came from movie promotion agencies, music labels and event companies,” said Yadav.