Small influencers make a big festive splash this season

Rudrani Chattopadhyay
5 min read22 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
logo
Brands are now looking beyond reach to engagement, consumer trust and purchase intent. AI generated image
Summary
Smaller social media influencers are enjoying a bumper festive season this year, with some earning up to five times more from brand deals. As brands turn to smaller, regional creators to reach local shoppers, higher campaign fees are boosting paydays even as consumer spending remains under pressure.

India's smaller media influencers are enjoying a bumper festive season, with some doubling or even quintupling their earnings from brand collaborations this season. More deals and higher campaign fees are driving the windfall, as brands are turning to smaller, regional and vernacular creators to woo shoppers through familiar cultural connections, even as inflation squeezes household budgets and threatens to dampen festive spending.

“The festive season is a peak period for consumer spending, making it important for brands to reach shoppers when they are more likely to make purchases,” said Tarun Bansal, founder of influencer marketing and talent management agency Viral Fuel Studios.

Brands are now looking beyond reach to engagement, consumer trust and purchase intent, Bansal said. “Regional creators and vernacular content can help brands connect with consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, where local languages and cultural references can shape how audiences respond to products,” he added.

Also Read | YouTube’s new rules pose survival test for India’s clipping firms

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator Pallabi Paul Kundu, co-founder of AmPal Ads, an influencer marketing agency, said brands are favouring nano creators—who have 1,000-10,000 followers each—for mass campaigns involving 100-200 creators or more, often within budgets similar to those of the previous year. Last year, brands worked with 10-20 macro creators—who have over 100,000 followers each—as well as micro creators with 10,000-100,000 followers.

Kundu’s own festive season campaign fees rose around 20%, as her Instagram following grew from 55,000 to 60,000 between 2025 and 2026.

More deals, higher fees

For some creators, higher earnings came with more brand deals.

Lifestyle creator from Delhi, Gaurika Gandhi, who has 140,000 Instagram followers, completed 45 paid collaborations this festive season, an 18.4% rise from 38 last year. Her earnings for the period rose nearly 60% from a year ago.

Kolkata-based lifestyle creator Kritika Pareek, who has 11,100 Instagram followers, reported that her festive season earnings grew nearly fivefold over a year, while her average fee per campaign increased 40%. And beauty and fashion creator Anuska Sinha (@junscameraroll) with 22,000 Instagram followers, reported a nearly 100% increase in earnings this season. “Last year, I did more barter collaborations, whereas this year, since I have moved away from barter, I received a lot more paid collaboration opportunities,” said Sinha, who works out of Kolkata and Mumbai. In a barter collaboration, a brand gives creators a product or service in exchange for promotional content, rather than a fee.

Other creators earned more without any increase in the number of collaborations. Naveen Yadav, who works from Haryana and Germany, runs the movie, OTT and music promotions page Flicks and Funnys, completed five paid collaborations during this festive season, the same number as in 2025. But his earnings for the season doubled from around 50,000 to 1 lakh, thanks to the rise in his fees. “Most of our brand deals this festive season came from movie promotion agencies, music labels and event companies,” said Yadav.

Also Read | AI tools are reshaping India’s fast-growing microdrama market

And some creators reported higher earnings even as their number of paid collaborations fell, with higher payouts helping offset the decline in deal volumes. Lifestyle creator Dipshikha Biswas, with her @trickswithdips handle, who has 95,100 followers, did two paid collaborations this season, as against four in 2025. “My earnings doubled from 30,000 to 60,000,” she said.

Beauty and lifestyle creator Soumasree Ghosh, @beautificsoumi, who has 87,500 followers, saw her paid collaborations fall from five last year to two this season. However, her earnings rose 20%, from 25,000 to 30,000.

Late campaign planning and shorter delivery timelines emerged as concerns for creators and agencies. Kundu said one of the main issues for Kolkata-based AmPal Ads was that campaign planning began later than usual. “Durga Puja campaigns started around the first week of September this year, compared with the last week of July in 2025. Brands often expected creators to deliver content within 24-48 hours, leaving little time for planning, scripting and shooting,” she said.

Viral Fuel's Bansal said that as brands moved away from celebrity creators towards a wider mix of regional, micro and nano creators to drive local engagement, sourcing and vetting multiple creators across languages and regional markets added to the campaign planning time. “Final strategies often got bogged down in discussions around the regional mix and language nuances, pushing back the rollout of briefs,” he said.

Pareek said enquiries were higher than last year, but only a few resulted in paid collaborations. Of her four Durga Puja deals, two came after the festival had already begun. Some brands expected content on the same day the brief was shared or within the next two days.

Brands bet on local connections

Beauty brands accounted for the higher-value collaborations, according to Kundu, while food brands generated more deals but contributed less revenue, with most collaborations relying on barter arrangements.

Cross-brand collaborations also featured in this year’s Durga Puja marketing. Pareek cited a campaign by quick-commerce platform Zepto and cosmetics brand Blue Heaven. The brands did not respond to Mint’s queries until press time.

Pareek also cited a ‘Puja Survival Kit’ campaign led by skincare brand Foxtale that brought together three other brands: GO DESi, which sells Indian sweets and snacks; Impact Mints, a sugar-free mint brand; and Phab, which sells protein snacks.

The rise in such creator collaborations comes at a time when inflationary pressures are weighing on household budgets. In an 18 October report, Mint said persistent inflation was threatening to curb discretionary spending, with early signals pointing to uneven festive demand and a potential slowdown in spending on mass-market goods.

Also Read | YouTube India’s creative ecosystem added over ₹18,000 crore to GDP in 2025

“The shift towards nano and micro creators is driven by their ability to connect with consumers through relatable content, local languages and everyday experiences. They can help brands reach regional audiences and build trust, while allowing them to activate multiple creators across markets within their budgets,” said Shubh Dutt, co-founder of influencer marketing and talent management agency RingLightMedia.

While smaller creators can deliver stronger engagement and more targeted conversions, this depends on audience relevance, creator credibility and the product being marketed, he said, adding that larger influencers remain important for generating awareness.

About the Author

Rudrani Chattopadhyay

Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.