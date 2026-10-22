India's smaller media influencers are enjoying a bumper festive season, with some doubling or even quintupling their earnings from brand collaborations this season. More deals and higher campaign fees are driving the windfall, as brands are turning to smaller, regional and vernacular creators to woo shoppers through familiar cultural connections, even as inflation squeezes household budgets and threatens to dampen festive spending.
Small influencers make a big festive splash this season
SummarySmaller social media influencers are enjoying a bumper festive season this year, with some earning up to five times more from brand deals. As brands turn to smaller, regional creators to reach local shoppers, higher campaign fees are boosting paydays even as consumer spending remains under pressure.
India's smaller media influencers are enjoying a bumper festive season, with some doubling or even quintupling their earnings from brand collaborations this season. More deals and higher campaign fees are driving the windfall, as brands are turning to smaller, regional and vernacular creators to woo shoppers through familiar cultural connections, even as inflation squeezes household budgets and threatens to dampen festive spending.
About the Author
Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.
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