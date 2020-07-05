Small, mid-sized films hopeful of a chance in theatres post lockdown

NEW DELHI : As several small-scale and mid-sized films have seen value in opting for a direct-to-digital release given the long wait for theatres to reopen even after phased unlock, a bunch of them are still hopeful of being able to lure audiences to theatres whenever they do hit the big screen.

While director Sanjay Gupta has already made plans to resume shooting for his action crime drama Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, offerings like Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Roohi Afzana, Rao’s black comedy Chhalaang, Zee Studios’ Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli and Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On the Train are all waiting it out to evaluate their chances.

Unlike other small-scale movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer and Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, these have resisted an OTT release for now. And entertainment industry experts say this is with good reason.

“Whenever cinemas reopen which they will at some point of time, there will obviously be a massive push for films that have held off for long. But after that, there will be a trough and a long period of time when there will not be any significant releases (because of halted production) and I think smaller movies need to work with the exhibition sector to utilize that time" filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, also president of the Producers Guild of India said.

It will be easier for these films to go to digital but the idea is to incentivize them to come to theatres because people may not have a lot of large-scale content to look forward to in the mid-term despite wanting to step out for entertainment. Plus, these films will be easier to complete, market and monetise. The only two big films with some clarity on theatrical release are Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83 that have announced dates for Diwali and Christmas respectively.

In a report brought out by media consulting firm Ormax titled 'Back to the Theatre' this May, 69% of the regular theatre-going audience said they would be willing to go for big, medium-scale and small films depending upon the word-of-mouth. The 15-21 age group was most encouraging of different genres, 74% of the segment said it would be willing to watch all kinds of films and not just those with big stars.

A senior content executive from a leading movie studio added that while the big festival releases featuring top stars will always remain, there will be equal eagerness to consume cutting edge or more disruptive content too.

“It is because of the relationship that audiences in India share with the theatrical experience," the person said.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India said rationalized marketing budgets emanating from limited cash flows across production houses will ensure small films get their place under the sun. The big star vehicles may not be able to spend as lavishly on drumming up unnecessary excitement eclipsing other players.

“Small films will probably get better discovery and the system may somewhat move towards a meritocracy," Kumar added.

