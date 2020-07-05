Small, mid-sized films hopeful of a chance in theatres post lockdown

It will be easier for these films to go to digital but the idea is to incentivize them to come to theatres because people may not have a lot of large-scale content to look forward to in the mid-term despite wanting to step out for entertainment. Plus, these films will be easier to complete, market and monetise. The only two big films with some clarity on theatrical release are Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83 that have announced dates for Diwali and Christmas respectively.