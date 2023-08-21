Small OTT apps in a fix over Play Store policy2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Regional and niche streaming platforms face risks from policy change
New Delhi: The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), representing platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot, has moved the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google’s App Store billing policy, in the process also highlighting the substantial risks for smaller and niche regional platforms, which lack the financial clout or the wherewithal to combat the system.