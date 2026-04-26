Small screens, big stakes: Startups bet on agility as media giants enter microdrama space

Lata Jha
5 min read26 Apr 2026, 03:27 PM IST
logo
Big players in the space operate with budgets 10 to 15 times larger than those of smaller, early-stage companies.
Summary
As Amazon and JioHotstar deploy massive capital into vertical short-form content, nimble early-movers are doubling down on niche IP and hyper-fast iteration to survive an inevitable market consolidation.

The microdrama sector is poised for a major disruption following the launch of Tadka by JioHotstar and Fatafat by Amazon MX Player. According to industry experts, these media giants are operating with budgets 10 to 15 times larger than those of early-stage companies. As global platforms deploy massive capital to secure cinematic production values and top-tier influencers, agile startups are pivoting toward high-quality series produced on lean budgets. With more than 40 players currently competing for users’ attention, experts believe market consolidation is now inevitable.

“Legacy platforms can theoretically commission hundreds of titles simultaneously just by activating their existing production-house networks. However, the microdrama format does not reward massive per-title budgets the way a prestige OTT series does. The premium is on story and pacing, not spectacle,” said Sachin Singh, head of Kuku TV.

Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment and sports at PwC India, agreed that the entry of large platforms such as Amazon MX Player and JioStar would significantly raise the bar on scale, content quality, talent costs, and marketing intensity in the microdrama space. He said their advantages in distribution, discovery and data-driven programming would likely drive consolidation, putting pressure on smaller players to compete for both viewers and creators.

Also Read | Can border fight help settle big vs small screen row?

A new cinematic language

However, the fundamental mechanics of this format differ significantly from those of traditional OTT content, he added. “Micro-dramas reward speed of content generation, and concise and fast-paced stories. Most importantly, it is a highly individualistic and impulse-driven consumption format. Unlike movies or OTT shows, where the star cast, director’s fan base and title pull in audiences, microdrama consumption is dominated by casual, almost accidental discovery through the feed,” said Manohar Singh Charan, co-founder and chief financial officer of Mohalla Tech’s ShareChat, Moj & Quick TV.

He added that while deep distribution will give large players early traction (with minimal additional cost of acquiring users), a strong recommendation system will still be a critical ingredient to ensure continuous engagement and repeat consumption.

To be sure, the primary disadvantage for legacy players is agility. Microdramas aren’t just shorter TV shows; they are a new cinematic language designed for the mobile-first, vertical-screen experience. “New players are a lot more nimble and can adapt faster, given their headstart in understanding user nuances. The winner won’t necessarily be the one with the largest catalogue, but the one that can scale quickly, given viewer preferences,” said Sharlton M, partnerships lead and IP development at Pratilipi, a digital storytelling and self-publishing platform.

Also Read | Can border fight help settle big vs small screen row?

Shubh Bansal, founder of ReelSaga, a micro-drama platform, agreed that large platforms would operate with higher budgets and bigger slates, but pointed out that microdramas are fundamentally a speed and iteration play, not a big-budget or star-cast game. “Micro dramas are growing because audiences increasingly want short, easy-to-consume stories on their phones. Players that understand this mobile-first behaviour and keep production flexible can still carve out strong audiences even as larger platforms enter the space,” said Dr. Amrita Bansal, assistant professor of marketing at International Management Institute, New Delhi.

The medium also demands a creative shift. Unlike traditional OTT storytelling, which relies on Saurabh Kushwah, co-founder and chief technology and product officer at the microdrama platform Bullet, explained that the format requires capturing the viewer's attention almost instantly and sustaining it through frequent narrative peaks.

“The key is to stay focused on the format and the user behaviour it is built around. Smaller early entrants need to think beyond just content and build strong engagement loops. That means designing stories with clear hooks, consistent cliffhangers, and high binge value. Data is also critical. Decisions need to be informed at the episode level, not just the show level,” he added.

Carving a niche

Smaller players can thrive by pivoting from mass-market volume to niche specialization and community-driven IP, according to Anshita Kulshrestha, founder, TukTuki Entertainments. She said by focusing on hyper-local vernacular content and specific guilty-pleasure genres that larger platforms overlook, agile companies can build loyal, high-retention audiences. “Strategically, they should prioritize production efficiency through AI-assisted editing and talent-incubator models while leveraging organic, creator-led distribution on social platforms rather than expensive paid acquisition,” she added.

Writer, filmmaker and creator Priyanshu Modi said players will need to stop thinking about individual series and start thinking about characters, worlds and universes to which audiences will want to return. Shows that catch fire can be spun into sequels, spin-offs or side stories, keeping audiences engaged without the heavy production baggage of traditional television.

Also Read | OTT revenues jump 55% as platforms crack India’s price puzzle

That said, consolidation is the natural end-state of the nascent sector, experts said. Salone Sehgal, founder and managing partner of Lumikai, a venture capital fund focussed on gaming and interactive media, said the challenges for smaller players are structural. The first of these is distribution reach, as being discovered is expensive. As much as 80-90% of revenue can go into performance marketing and user acquisition. Subscription-led performance marketing can be particularly brutal, and smaller platforms don’t have the cross-promotion flywheel that larger platforms bring to a new product launch, Sehgal pointed out.

Chandrashekar Mantha, partner and media & entertainment sector leader at Deloitte India, said, “Looking ahead, the segment is likely to witness gradual consolidation, with larger players potentially acquiring high-performing smaller studios to scale capabilities and content portfolios. At the same time, the growing presence of well-capitalized companies may create structural challenges for smaller players—particularly in attracting skilled talent, sustaining viewer acquisition, maintaining consistent production quality, ensuring content diversity, and achieving visibility in an increasingly crowded marketplace.”

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.