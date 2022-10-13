Small screens, Hollywood spar over pricing

Several studio heads think of multiplex and single-screen audiences as the same and refuse to see that there may be a huge difference in their paying capacities, Chalikwar said. Over the past few months, several single screens could either not play Hollywood hits such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or saw their clientele too restricted for them to earn any profits. Given that the two films clocked in significant box office of ₹101.71 crore and ₹130 crore, respectively, in India, there isn’t enough conversation on high ticket rates and unfair treatment to small town cinemas, said a trade analyst on condition of anonymity. Not agreeing to terms set by studios or asking for concessions results in the non-availability of Hollywood films in these cinemas, the person said.

