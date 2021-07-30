Small southern films benefit from release on streaming services

Pratiksha Rao, director, content acquisition, Netflix India said the platform is seeing tremendous success for films from south India including titles like Jagame Thandhiram, Nayattu, Mandela and Miss India. “Streaming has brought in more innovation and experimentation in storytelling. Creators have the ability to tell the story of their choice, the way they want, knowing that every story can find its audience, without limitations on format or duration. With our continued and growing curation of films in different local languages, we are delighted to see how those stories are watched outside of their native language region and find audiences across India and around the world," Rao said.