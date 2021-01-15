Small titles take advantage of absence of big Bollywood offerings

“There is no better time than now, to understand and emphasize on the importance of new content for the recovery of the industry. Moreover, we know for sure that even small movies with great content and concepts can do wonders at the box office," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd said. On the part of theatres, it is not just about assigning more screens to the movies, he added, but also offering flexible options to movie lovers who have been waiting for new content, in terms of shows and timings.