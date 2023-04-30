A clutch of small to mid-budget films, across languages, conceived and ready either before the pandemic or in its initial phase when streaming platforms were ready to pay significant sums to build their libraries, are now lying unreleased. While OTT services have tightened purse strings and refuse to pay premiums for movies starring lesser known names, producers do not see value in spending additionally on marketing and publicity to release them in cinemas, given the uncertainty around box office. Movies such as Pippa , a war drama featuring Ishaan Khatter, Blind starring Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness , are examples of films that have been ready for a while and are yet to hit screens. Trade experts estimate there are nearly 100 such films ready across languages.

“Earlier, a lot of films were bankrolled on the presumption that satellite and digital deals would be easy to lock, but that has seen a downward trend lately and there has been much correction in those purchase patterns," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. The platform wants the film to go prove its mettle in cinemas first, based on which it would make an offer. If the film is a hit, it would only benefit the platform that doesn’t have to spend additionally on publicity. If it doesn’t work, not much is lost," Johar reasoned.

A film producer said earlier studios and filmmakers would take for granted that anything made would find a buyer for theatres. “Many distributors are unwilling to buy films, so the producers are waiting to be able to release them directly with some sort of commission for middlemen. They’re hoping they can either crack a deal with an OTT or borrow money on interest to facilitate the theatrical release," the person said adding that it is likely some of these films will find buyers.

A spokesperson at RSVP Movies, co-producers of Pippa, said the film will hit theatres by September this year. “It’s a VFX heavy film and we are finally in final stages of completion," the person added. In December 2021, the company had announced that the war drama would release a year later, in December 2022, but had rolled out no updates closer to the date. Amidst reports of the film eyeing an OTT release last month, the producers had issued a clarification saying that it has been made for the big screen.

A spokesperson from the Blind team said they had no update on the release of the film. Queries sent to the team of Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness were unanswered.

Like every industry, the OTT ecosystem in India has been hit by an over-supply of content, entertainment industry experts agree. “When there is too much supply, a lot of content that doesn’t necessarily meet quality standards, gets made. Eventually, only quality content will survive," Shiv Chanana, senior vice president, films, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd, which owns T-Series had said in a recent interview.

“We can see that not all films are working in theatres so we’re learning to not green-light anything that we aren’t absolutely sure of," he added.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the inventory is piling up in regional language cinema where even if films somehow make it to theatres, there is no guarantee an OTT will pick them up later. Trade experts say even big names like Fahadh Faasil are finding it tough to sell the small films they co-produce. “In Malayalam cinema, there are four to five new releases every week. Theatres don’t want to allot shows because people don’t turn up and once the film has tanked at the box office, no satellite or digital player would want to touch it," Pillai said.