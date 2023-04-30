The list of unreleased films keeps getting longer by the day

A clutch of small to mid-budget films, across languages, conceived and ready either before the pandemic or in its initial phase when streaming platforms were ready to pay significant sums to build their libraries, are now lying unreleased. While OTT services have tightened purse strings and refuse to pay premiums for movies starring lesser known names, producers do not see value in spending additionally on marketing and publicity to release them in cinemas, given the uncertainty around box office. Movies such as Pippa, a war drama featuring Ishaan Khatter, Blind starring Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, are examples of films that have been ready for a while and are yet to hit screens. Trade experts estimate there are nearly 100 such films ready across languages.

