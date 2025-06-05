While PVR Inox struggles, small-town cinemas are drawing crowds. Here’s why
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 05 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are pleading for it. Ajay Devgn is already doing it. Read about how a few exhibitors are opening theatres in smaller urban centres with no quality screens for miles on end and attracting footfalls.
Mumbai: On Sunday afternoons, the sprawling factories that make earthmovers, cars, heavy machinery and industrial goods in Chakan, near Pune, are largely empty. Gleaming yellow earthmovers, fresh off the assembly line, line the dusty roads.
