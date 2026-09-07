Revival of cinema in small towns driven by high-profile films and sleeper hits

A combination of high-profile star films and small-scale sleeper hits is aiding an unexpected revival for cinema in small towns, with experts estimating overall theatrical earnings will improve by 15-20% this year as compared to 2025.
While the success of action franchise Dhurandhar is well known, studio executives and theatre owners are more buoyed by other surprise hits—devotional drama Hanuman Ansh made on a shoestring budget of ₹2 crore last reported earnings of over ₹124 crore. Other than that, Mirzapur-The Movie is seeing traction in markets like Uttar Pradesh, east Punjab and Bihar, having crossed ₹90 crore over the weekend.