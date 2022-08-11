NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra will release in cinemas first, as small and medium-budget films continue to brave theatrical release. “The whole team has worked hard on the film and we believe we have achieved what we set out to make, a fun filled experience that can be watched on a big screen with friends and family," the team said in a statement.

Despite the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, Attack and Shabaash Mithu, made at modest budgets, a number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.

However, ever since covid-led restrictions were eased, the audiences have been flocking theatres only for large spectacles, said trade experts.

The content pipeline must keep flowing for the theatres to make up for the losses during covid and to grow. Now the focus is on Taapsee Pannu’s Do Baaraa scheduled for mid-August, they added.

Actors Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas and Rajkummar Rao who witnessed reasonable success with the films released directly on the streaming platforms during covid, and even garnering critical acclaim, have also released their latest films in theatres. Faasil’s Malayankunju was released in cinemas last month while Rao’s HIT: The First Case hit the cinemas before that.

A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised box office is critical for the film to generate enough chatter among audiences. One can always recover investments through an OTT release, but the audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important, according to trade experts. Theatrical releases are important to actors even if the film doesn’t fare well at the box office, they win audience’s love and appreciation while response to web releases is not as easy to gauge, they add.