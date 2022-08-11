Small-budget films brave theatrical release2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 11:59 AM IST
A number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.
NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra will release in cinemas first, as small and medium-budget films continue to brave theatrical release. “The whole team has worked hard on the film and we believe we have achieved what we set out to make, a fun filled experience that can be watched on a big screen with friends and family," the team said in a statement.