Small-budget regional films face streaming challenges despite increased demand for content
Summary
Smaller films in languages other than Hindi face challenges in securing streaming deals, with many remaining unsold due to limited interest and tight budgets. Producers are adapting by delaying projects and reducing costs.
The surge in regional-language content on streaming platforms hasn’t really benefited small-budget films in languages other than Hindi, such as Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi and others.
