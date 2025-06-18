Smaller digital creators are upping the fame game, but massive expenses could derail the climb
Smaller digital creators are striving for visibility in mainstream entertainment, facing high costs for equipment and promotions. Many are finding innovative ways to collaborate and secure sponsorships.
Smaller digital creators are making aggressive efforts to be seen in more mainstream entertainment spaces, such as global film festivals, movie events and trailer launches, but these appearances come at hefty prices. Entertainment industry experts say while expenses on shoot equipment, editors and stylists can be massive for relatively smaller names, some are getting smart about it. They are teaming up to split costs, working out barter deals and getting brands to offer passes or sponsorships without breaking the bank.