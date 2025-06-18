Smaller digital creators are making aggressive efforts to be seen in more mainstream entertainment spaces, such as global film festivals, movie events and trailer launches, but these appearances come at hefty prices. Entertainment industry experts say while expenses on shoot equipment, editors and stylists can be massive for relatively smaller names, some are getting smart about it. They are teaming up to split costs, working out barter deals and getting brands to offer passes or sponsorships without breaking the bank.

“Micro creators today are expected to look like macro influencers, minus the budgets. That means they’re paying out of pocket for gear, boosted posts, PR, travel and anything else that helps them stay visible in the algorithm and the industry. You spend to be seen and then hustle twice as hard to make it worth it," said Rajnish Rawat, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Social Pill, a digital marketing agency.

Today, even smaller creators are expected to show tangible impact, not just aesthetics or engagement rates, Rawat added. That’s tough, because while they may have loyal audiences, they don’t always have the scale or tools to prove conversions. It’s like being asked to run a full-blown media business, without the team or the budget.

Meghna Warrier, business manager, NoFiltr Group, an influencer marketing agency, agreed brands want hard numbers, reach, conversions and clicks, not just pretty content.

Smart action

“For smaller creators, that can feel like a battle. Being a creator today isn’t cheap. You’ve got to be a one-man army in terms of being a creative director for your content, to keep up with legalities, finances, production and more. Creators spend on shoot equipment, editors and, maybe, even stylists. And, if you want to show up at big events like Cannes, fashion weeks, or music festivals, it often means paying your own way unless a brand sponsors your trip," Warrier said.

However, creators are getting smart about it, she added. Some are teaming up to split costs or work out barter deals, while others are finding creative ways to get noticed without breaking the bank. Thankfully, more platforms and brands are offering passes or collaborations to help them get through the door.

Mansi Gupta, chief business officer at OpraahFx, an influencer marketing firm, emphasized that the industry still faces two key challenges: standardized pricing for creator efforts and reliable tools to measure ROI. “However, brands that actively collaborate with creators are becoming more aware of these limitations. Rather than questioning the value of micro-influencers, many brands continue to assess success through engagement rates, conversion rates, likes, and tracked backlinks," Gupta said.

Further, niche creators with loyal followings continue to offer strong value. The real opportunity lies in helping them showcase their impact more clearly through improved analytics, smarter content strategies and stronger brand alignment.

To be sure, many brand experts say there are smarter, more cost-effective ways to gain traction and secure brand deals. Atusha Anand, co-founder Yinyang Creatives, a talent management and influencer marketing agency, ‍said a growing number of casting directors are actively scouting smaller creators for digital ads, which get massive reach.

Strategic moves

Doing a few of these for free initially can be a strategic move to boost visibility. Similarly, participating in product or catalogue shoots, collaborating with other creators, joining influencer marketing agencies to access PR events and consistently posting topical content can all help with discovery without breaking the bank or spending any money.

Mrunali Dedhia, vice-president of Chtrbox, an influencer marketing company, agreed that income can feel unpredictable in the early stages. But creators who are diversifying with branded content, user-generated content, affiliate programmes and so on are seeing stable returns on a monthly basis. It’s not always easy, but the ones who treat it like a serious profession are figuring it out.

“While creators achieve virality with short-form content, they get actual followers and community growth from long-form content. That ultimately leads to more branded collaborations. So, burst short format content investment and random meme page amplification with substandard content may prove expensive and futile for them," Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist, Admatazz, a digital marketing agency, said.