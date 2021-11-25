Smaller films face discoverability challenge on OTT

Content acquisition, especially films, by platforms is based on their strategy, overall business plan as well as the audience and regions they want to target, said Gautam Jain, partner at media consulting firm Ormax. “For some platforms, regional films become a good route to enter a market while for some other platforms it could be a way of offering diverse content to its global subscribers. In that context, the promotions for small-scale content could be limited to certain regions or target groups. The larger, full-fledged marketing campaigns are reserved for big-ticket acquisitions as they have higher chances of getting subscribers," Jain explained.