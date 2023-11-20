Industry
Smaller producers eye safer bets amid OTT cost-cutting
Summary
- Video streaming platforms are reducing investments on premium shows and opting for safer choices with proven track records amid a period of cost-rationalization.
NEW DELHI : Smaller over-the-top content (OTT) creators are grappling with challenges due to cost-cutting measures across India’s OTT ecosystem, amid impending consolidations among streaming giants, besides global factors affecting profitability.
