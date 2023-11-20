Smaller producers eye safer bets amid OTT cost-cutting

“Once any market constricts, a lot of people are stuck holding projects, especially given that it takes a minimum of two years to conceive and finally sell a title. There has been a massive dip in the bullishness that was present in the sector two years ago. A lot of independent cinema, too, has nowhere to go and many, who might not be marquee producers, are seeing projects stalled, or not being sold," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice- president, films and events at Saregama India Ltd, which owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films.

