Smaller regional films brave Bollywood storm

Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar said regional content has benefited post the pandemic from people wanting to step out of home and looking for fun experiences with the family, after remaining locked up for so long. “Besides, people have discovered and watched so much new content at home during the pandemic that their whole perspective has changed towards regional language films and shows. They keep track of whatever is being spoken about or trending on social media and the word-of-mouth around it," Bardapurkar said adding that in several places in Maharashtra, Marathi films are even doing better than Hindi titles. The only challenge, he pointed out is that often distributors of big Bollywood movies lock several shows and screens in advance, while regional films grow with positive feedback and see their shows gradually increase in number.

