Smaller scale helps regional OTT platforms ride bumps3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Aha video, Planet Marathi, OM TV say they haven’t cut budgets as they started cautiously
With subscriptions hitting a plateau and large, foreign OTT platforms controlling budgets, smaller streaming services that focus on specific regional languages or a certain genre may be at an advantage thanks to their smaller scale. Platforms like aha video, Planet Marathi, OM TV and others say they haven’t had to cut budgets since they started cautiously and have benefited from catering to region-specific audiences. Their hyperlocal content and slow start have given them time to evaluate the market and they believe catering to a specific niche has its own advantages. Many are looking to scale up and seek funding.