Smaller scale helps regional OTT platforms ride bumps

“One of the key challenges is competing with the vast resources and extensive content libraries of larger players. To battle competition and rising prices, smaller players typically focus on differentiating themselves by offering niche content that cater to specific audience segments or by providing localized and regional content that resonate with their target market. Additionally, smaller players often prioritize fostering strong relationships with content creators and investing in original content that stand out from the offerings of their competitors. This can help them build a loyal following and establish a unique brand identity in the market. Collaboration with other smaller players and focus on region or language specific content is a possible outlet as well to stay ahead of the curve," Kumar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}