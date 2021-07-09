NEW DELHI: Unfortunately timed for theatrical release right before theatres shut due to the covid lockdown both this and last year, a number of films across languages have now discovered audiences online. While Malayalam films Nayattu and Kappela have featured in the top 10 row on Netflix, actor Parineeti Chopra said in an Instagram session recently that the IMDb rating for her black comedy drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar improved significantly after its OTT (over-the-top) streaming premiere.

Last year, Angrezi Medium that was the last film to arrive in theatres before the lockdown in March too was one of the most watched films across platforms according to a BARC Nielsen report. Media industry experts point out that these titles, that had their box office run disrupted abruptly due to rising infections and restrictions, were incidentally more OTT audience-friendly. They have proven how niche content has found a lucky home now on streaming services, with acquisition rates also improving for smaller films.

“It is quite clear a lot of people did not venture out even when these films were playing in theatres because of tight security or fear psychosis and the producers lost theatrical business but they have now managed much traction on OTT," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

The rise of streaming platforms that would have otherwise taken a few more years, has definitely been accelerated because of the pandemic, Johar admitted and a lot of these films, that are not hardcore commercial entertainers have been able to leverage taste for niche, experimental content.

A streaming platform executive said that age-old practices followed by the Indian film business is also responsible for declining theatre audience for such films. With a little over 9,000 screens before covid (a count that has dwindled during the pandemic), distributors and exhibitors have long focused on films featuring familiar faces and popular tropes, that results in smaller films managing few, often poor show timings.

“Also, the whole premise of a theatrical release is to have something that caters to the whole family, that may want to go out on a weekend, possibly to watch a celebrity on the screen," the executive said declining to be named. This restricts opportunities for niche genres and non-mainstream, experimental films often featuring relatively unknown faces. With digital platforms that are designed for individual viewing, on the other hand, audiences are able to figure out what they really want to watch.

As a result, a lot of these films may end up recouping most of their investment from digital rights sales, and not theatrical revenue. For example, Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut A Death in the Gunj released in 2017 that managed less than a crore in box office collections, was picked up by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs5 crore.

“Great stories are universal and filmmakers from every part of our country today have the unprecedented opportunity to share their stories in the language of their choice," Pratiksha Rao, director, content acquisition, Netflix India had said in an earlier interview to Mint. “With subtitles and dubs, the language barrier has lowered and we are thrilled to see that more audiences are discovering this cinema," she had added.

