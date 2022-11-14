Small-scale films languish for want of theatrical, OTT release1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Theatres are not keen to give space to small films and unless they release in cinemas, streaming platforms do not agree to buy them.
A slate of small budget films made without stars are lying unsold especially after the poor performance of titles like Anek, HIT: The First Case, Goodbye and Thank God recently. These small-scale films without a star cast are in for a double whammy as theatres not keen to give them space or short-change them with poor scheduling if at all, and unless they release in theatres, streaming platforms are not keen to buy them.