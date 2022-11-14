Small-scale films languish for want of theatrical, OTT release

“One of the early trends, post-pandemic, has pointed towards small and mid-budget films failing to make a mark at the box office with big-budget, event films taking precedence. There was immense market disruption in the industry during the pandemic, with OTTs paying huge premiums on direct-to-OTT deal structures, at times resulting in producers and stakeholders making up to 100% margin on their films. This influx of money led to producers greenlighting projects rapidly, understandably to attain maximum benefits under the trend," said Kanupriya A Iyer, head of business affairs and senior producer at Locomotive Global Media, a production house. As with any disproportionate spike ever, correction eventually set in and some of the films produced during this period did not find a direct OTT house, Iyer said adding that the situation is more exaggerated in Hindi. “Regional films have controlled budgets and always had a targeted theatrical audience so the effect may not be that high, both in terms of the number of films and overall costs," Iyer added.