Industry
Small southern films dubbed in Hindi make a splash amid Bollywood drought
SummaryThe delayed Hindi release of Malayalam action thriller Marco saw it mint over ₹11 crore last month, without promotions or popular faces, similar to how titles like HanuMan, Maharaja, Kantara and Karthikeya 2 had found success earlier.
At a time when Bollywood has seen a drought of new releases and those that hit the screens failed to make an impact at the box office, some small-scale southern films dubbed in Hindi have struck a chord with the audiences, helped by strong narratives.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more