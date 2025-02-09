Small southern films dubbed in Hindi make a splash amid Bollywood drought

At a time when Bollywood has seen a drought of new releases and those that hit the screens failed to make an impact at the box office, some small-scale southern films dubbed in Hindi have struck a chord with the audiences, helped by strong narratives.

The delayed Hindi release of Malayalam action thriller Marco saw it mint over ₹11 crore last month, without promotions or popular faces, similar to how titles like HanuMan, Maharaja, Kantara and Karthikeya 2 had found success earlier. Trade experts say the films arrived at the right time, finding space in theatres and showcasing and growing with word-of-mouth to eventually gain high mindshare and screen count.

Also Read | Frontloaded box-office returns are making theatrical runs shorter

Last year, a small-budget Telugu film, HanuMan, had made more than ₹57 crore from its Hindi version. Earlier, the dubbed Hindi version of Kannada film Kantara had earned nearly ₹80 crore, despite it not featuring any familiar faces or investing in exhaustive marketing campaigns, the way big-budget southern films like RRR did.

“These films often fill gaps in the Hindi theatrical space by offering fresh, high-quality content that the Hindi industry sometimes lacks due to its focus on formulaic films or star-driven projects. However, showcasing and distribution remain a challenge. Most of these films start with limited screenings in select theatres, relying on strong performance and positive word-of-mouth to expand to more screens," Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, said.

Also Read | Tricky math tips Indians in favour of annual over monthly OTT subscriptions

Recently, Malayalam film Marco, which released in Hindi in December, saw its shows increase by 20 times in its second week versus the opening week, buoyed by a positive word-of-mouth, Sampat added.

To be sure, trade experts point out that these films often present grounded, relatable narratives with strong emotional resonance. They celebrate regional traditions, folklore, or unique perspectives, making them distinct and intriguing for Hindi audiences. Besides benefiting from social media buzz, which expands their reach, OTT platforms and increased dubbing have familiarized Hindi-speaking audiences with the aesthetics and style of southern cinema.

Also Read | Niche appeal of global series rises but local originals are still the big draw

“Content is the ultimate driver. These films often focus on relatable narratives, mass appeal, high-quality storytelling and world-class production values, which transcend regional boundaries. The authenticity and emotional depth in such films connect with diverse audience segments, creating a strong pull regardless of their budget or star power," Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer of PVR Pictures Ltd and chief business planning and strategy at PVR INOX Ltd, said.

The success of these films also proves that audiences are no longer coming to theatres just for stars, entertainment industry experts point out. The ₹100 crore-plus earnings of small-budget horror comedy Munjya last year is proof of the same. Plus, these films are aided by the absence of big-budget star vehicles competing for audiences’ attention.

“These films get a chance because there is space (in cinemas), after which they are enjoyed and referred on social media. This is also the time of the year when smaller movies do manage to get screens because bigger titles aren’t releasing," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said.