Small-town audiences flock cinemas as recovery sets in

The influx of dubbed Hollywood and south Indian fare in the northern India market has driven the revival of the exhibition sector over the past few months, said Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor in Bihar who said he has been receiving several queries from cinema owners in neighbouring areas, who are looking at opening up after months of pandemic-induced upheaval. Many others are considering upgrading their projectors and other equipment. “Family audiences are also coming back big time. But content-driven films are not suitable for theatrical viewing and are unlikely to find traction in the future. The cost of visiting cinemas is going up and people need larger-than-life entertainment," Chauhan said.