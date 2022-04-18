Small-town audiences flock cinemas as recovery sets in

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There are few means of entertainment in small towns other than cinema and the only option besides going to the theatre is to watch pirated films circulating on platforms like Telegram which are of poor quality
NEW DELHI: Audiences in small Indian towns have started making their way back to the cinemas, signalling a recovery in the pandemic-hit industry. Recent hits like political drama The Kashmir Files, Telugu films RRR and Bheemla Nayak, and KGF: Chapter 2 (Kannada) have set the cash registers ringing in tier-two and tier-three towns like Jaipur, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Vishakhapatnam, Salem, Trichy, Gwalior, and parts of east Punjab, among others. All the three south Indian language films have been dubbed in Hindi, and are doing well in northern India as mass-market commercial entertainers.
Theatre owners said smaller places are seeing a revival in cinema as video streaming doesn't have as expansive a reach in heartland as it has in metros, and cinemas continue to remain the cheapest form of entertainment.
“Cities have taken the biggest hit as far as return to cinemas goes, while tier-three towns are performing the best followed by tier-two," Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres in Chennai said.
Not only have the rich and elite in big cities spent huge amounts on setting up home theatres and large television screens, they are also more cognizant of following covid protocols and not venturing into closed, crowded auditoriums, Gowthaman said.
On the other hand, there are few means of entertainment in small towns other than cinema and the only option besides going to the theatre is to watch pirated films circulating on platforms like Telegram which are of poor quality.
Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd., agreed that a higher ratio of OTT subscribers come from metros currently. “Prices too are not on a par with bigger cities, the paying propensity of the catchment has to be kept in mind," said Jyala adding that tickets at several properties in small towns cost as little as ₹60.
The influx of dubbed Hollywood and south Indian fare in the northern India market has driven the revival of the exhibition sector over the past few months, said Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor in Bihar who said he has been receiving several queries from cinema owners in neighbouring areas, who are looking at opening up after months of pandemic-induced upheaval. Many others are considering upgrading their projectors and other equipment. “Family audiences are also coming back big time. But content-driven films are not suitable for theatrical viewing and are unlikely to find traction in the future. The cost of visiting cinemas is going up and people need larger-than-life entertainment," Chauhan said.
Genres like high-octane action and drama tend to do better than others in mass circuits, agreed Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, adding that recent commercial entertainers like Bheemla Nayak and RRR did exceptionally well at properties in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Patna, Gwalior and Muzaffarpur. “Star power will always be a big driver for films but we are witnessing that good word-of-mouth will propel any genre of content, irrespective of metros or tier-two and three cities, and the biggest example is The Kashmir Files which saw an un-precedented run at the box office across the country."
At this point, the film exhibition sector is seeing full-fledged recovery, said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer at PVR Pictures Ltd, who feels the industry is benefiting from pent-up demand among audiences who have surplus money for small-ticket expenditures. “Since February, every film of substance has worked which runs counter to the argument of people being selective," Gianchandani said.