NEW DELHI : Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Wednesday announced the appointment of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo in China which has entered India as a separate entity and is ready to launch a 5G smartphone on 25 February. It will compete in the burgeoning premium smartphone category.

iQOO - which stands for 'I Quest On and On' - will start selling devices online initially while looking at plans to branch into offline retail.

“As a brand, we want to appeal to young, energetic people who are determined to respond to any challenge with aplomb. Virat is the most seamless fit for our brand’s personality, and we are pleased with him being the face of iQOO. We are hopeful that our focus on high performance, innovation, and differentiation in the premium segment is well communicated through the campaigns that we are going to drive with Virat," said Gagan Arora, director-marketing, iQOO.

The company said that the device will address the needs of smartphone users who desire lag-free experience, gaming capabilities and content consumption.

Kohli will feature in brand’s integrated campaign. The teaser of the campaign is already live on the brand's social media handles and Flipkart. The full-fledged campaign will go live at the launch of its smartphone model iQOO 3 on 25 February across digital, print and Flipkart. The campaign will be on air during IPL season targeted at young users.

Supported by industry-leading 5G technology, the iQOO brand blends performance with a sleek design. The company said that the iQOO handsets are equipped with high performance processors and sharp displays, enabling a seamless experience for its users.