Union Minister Smriti Irani condemned the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police and urged the people to stand up against ‘fascism.’

Reacting to Arnab’s arrest, Smriti Irani tweeted, "Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?"

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days".

"We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Mumbai Police today arrested Arnab Goswami from his residence for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

