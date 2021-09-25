Snapchat announces latest sports reality show

NEW DELHI: Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat has announced its latest local original—a sports reality show titled 100% with Shayamal, featuring sports scientist, Shayamal Vallabhjee. It premieres on 25 September.

Snap’s creator shows are first-person, personality-driven shows made exclusively for Snapchat. Available only on Snapchat’s Discover, all shows are vertical, full screen and episodes average three to five minutes in length and paced for mobile. This June, Snap had launched two creator shows, What's on My Plate? with Anushka Sen and Vir Das' The Most Epic Max Show.

Known to work with top athletes to help enhance their sporting technique and vigilance, in 100% with Shyamal, the scientist will throw insight on how he puts science into play while working with professionals from all over the world.

“We have always believed in the importance of investing in local content and in empowering local production partners’," Amanda Krentzaman, head of international originals- Snap, said in a statement. “Science in sports is on the cutting edge of modern training and this series is a window into Shayamal’s techniques," she added.

The platform has claimed that over 70 million viewers in India have watched Snapchat Shows in the last year which has aided the growth of the platform. As of March 2021, Snap’s daily active user base in India grew by over 100% every quarter for the last five quarters.

Short-format content is increasingly gaining traction among Indian OTT audiences. Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by Disney India, had announced a slate of short-format shows that were available on the service starting May. In 2018, Eros Now, the Eros International Plc owned video-on-demand service, had rolled out a new category called Eros Now Quickie, which included mini-series with 8-10 minute narratives each that played out over 8-10 episodes and multiple seasons. Direct-to-home television company Tata Sky Ltd had also announced a partnership with Shorts TV, a London-based television channel dedicated to short films.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.