Snapchat announces latest sports reality show

Short-format content is increasingly gaining traction among Indian OTT audiences. Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by Disney India, had announced a slate of short-format shows that were available on the service starting May. In 2018, Eros Now, the Eros International Plc owned video-on-demand service, had rolled out a new category called Eros Now Quickie, which included mini-series with 8-10 minute narratives each that played out over 8-10 episodes and multiple seasons. Direct-to-home television company Tata Sky Ltd had also announced a partnership with Shorts TV, a London-based television channel dedicated to short films.