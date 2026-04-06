Camera-first social networking app Snapchat is leaning on India’s regional film industries, enlisting local celebrities to share movie updates and behind-the-scenes content, to engage Gen Z tier-II and tier-III cities—a win-win for both the platform and filmmakers.
How Snapchat is tapping regional films to win India's heartland
SummarySnapchat aims to become Gen Z’s gateway for discovering trailers, behind-the-scenes content, and early reviews, helping them decide which films to watch.
Camera-first social networking app Snapchat is leaning on India’s regional film industries, enlisting local celebrities to share movie updates and behind-the-scenes content, to engage Gen Z tier-II and tier-III cities—a win-win for both the platform and filmmakers.
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