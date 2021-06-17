NEW DELHI: Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat , on Thursday announced the launch of its first local and original Indian creator shows featuring television actor Anushka Sen and comedian Vir Das.

Produced by digital media and artist management company Qyuki, the shows are aimed at mobile-first audience which will air on Snapchat Discover. The company made this announcement first in October 2020 alongside a slate of other exclusive and Snap Original content.

The first show “What’s On My Plate" will be cooking based where users will get to follow Anushka Sen in the kitchen. The weekly series premieres 19 June with new episodes coming out every Saturday and will feature special appearances from Sen's family and friends.

In “Vir Das - The Most Epic Max Show", Das will take on new challenges and try different things. The weekly series premieres 24 June with episodes coming out every Thursday and each episode will give viewers a glimpse of Das' life including his friends who will make an appearance on the show.

Snap’s Creator Shows are first person, personality driven shows where episodes average three to five minutes in length, are full-screen vertical and paced for mobile. Both creator shows are a 10-episode series with new episodes dropping every week.

"Both of these are our first Indian creator shows and depict each talent in an authentic and relatable way," said Vanessa Guthrie, head of Snap Originals.

Prior to Indian Snap Originals, Snapchat said that it began working with Indian media brands in 2018. The platform has shows such as FilmyNEWJ, Bolly2Box, FilterCopy and Get Ready With Me.

The platform claimed that over 70 million viewers in India have watched Snapchat Shows in the last year which has aided the growth of the platform.

As of March 2021, Snap’s daily active user base in India grew by over 100% every quarter for the last five quarters.

"Creator Shows more specifically are authentic to the creator’s passion - for these, it’s obviously comedy, adventure, cooking, friends and family. More broadly in Discover in India, we have content across various genres including comedy, fitness, fashion, food, sports, Bollywood culture and news," said Guthrie.

Other made for India Snap Originals include dating show Phone Swap India as well as the upcoming docuseries with Hip-Hop artist Raftaar documenting his journey so far.

