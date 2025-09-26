Snapchat goes vocal for local, ignites Gen Z frenzy
Lata Jha , Pratishtha Bagai 6 min read 26 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Snapchat reports that total time spent on its platform has doubled in India in two years, driven by engagement with Gen Z. The number of official Snap Stars has increased by 1.5 times, underscoring a growing demand for authentic content.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Snapchat's attempts to tailor its app, features, and content experience to suit local tastes, aesthetic sense, culture and user behaviour have seen its popularity soar in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story