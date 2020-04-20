The partnership will offer short-format content, movies, television shows and short films across genres in more than 15 languages, including Hindi, English, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati and others.

Launched at a time when the world is practising social distancing, the association is aimed at offering Snapdeal users an easy way to order their essentials and entertain themselves using the same app from the safety of their homes, the company said in a statement.

Snapdeal users will have access to over 41,500 short-format videos across categories like comedy, film gossip, spiritual, fashion and lifestyle curated by Hungama Play and 150 plus short films. Besides short format content, viewers can also explore a library of long-format videos consisting of more than 400 films, various TV shows and Hungama originals.

“The world is going through a major crisis and people are advised to stay at home for safety. As a mobile-first economy, smartphones have proved to be indispensable in India, helping people access news, essential services and streaming platforms. Our association with Snapdeal enables us to offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos, movies, TV shows and Hungama originals. We are certain that the content experience offered by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help users remain engaged," Siddhartha Roy, chief operating officer, Hungama Digital Media, said in a statement.

Hungama Play’s content can be accessed through the Snapdeal app, website or m-site without any extra payment. As far as online marketplaces go, Amazon is already present in the streaming space with Amazon Prime Video while Walmart’s Flipkart unit also introduced a service last year.

“Hungama Play has a diverse library of short-format videos, TV shows and movies in multiple languages to cater to our non-metro audience across the country. We are certain that our users will appreciate the ease with which they can now shop for essentials and stay entertained on Snapdeal," a Snapdeal spokesperson said in a statement.