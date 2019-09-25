Sneha Rajani quits Sony Pictures Networks

After spending 20 years with the organization, Sneha Rajani, head of Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) film production division, Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPNP), has decided to move on.

Rajani has been instrumental in launching Sony MAX, the movie channel owned by the company, working around the content of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) with popular shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Parvarish and then garnering a bunch of Hindi movie hits including Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Piku, sports biopics Azhar and Soorma and ensemble comedy Mubarkaan. She has also been the brain behind Extraaa Innings, the cricket wrap-around show that brought a female presenter on board for the first time ever.

In addition, Rajani has played a valuable role in shaping the diversity agenda of SPN, enabling an inclusive work environment, a statement from the company said.

“At an organizational level, Sneha’s contributions have been game changing. She has successfully chaperoned the organization’s growth from launching Sony MAX, India’s leading Hindi movie channel to leading our flagship channel, SET, and establishing SPN’s theatrical division – SPNP and many more. She has been an active crusader for dignity and has led the diversity team at SPN, shaping the organization into a truly inclusive workplace. Her dedication and commitment to the organization’s cause has been unflinching and symbolic of her loyalty," N.P. Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) said in a statement.

Rajani exits the company next month but her future plans are not known yet.