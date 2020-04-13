Social media apps take down fake ads, news on outbreak

NEW DELHI : Social media platforms are filling up with fake news about everything from herbal ‘cures’ to images mimicking government notifications, communal content, and audio clips warning of national emergency, amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving government, civil society and media astounded.

The formats of the fake news range from text, photoshopped images, gifs, and videos, to audio clips.

The lockdown has led to a significant spike in users accessing and spending more time on social media. Users often use the internet to chat, watch videos, or access social media platforms, which have become their primary source of information.

Facebook, with more than 300 million users and WhatsApp with more than 400 million users is witnessing high levels of engagement, leading to incessant sharing of information and misinformation.

With increasing pressure from the government on curbing fake news related to covid-19, social media platforms are relying on fact checkers and users to report misinformation, which is spreading like a wildfire. In the absence of intermediary guidelines, these companies are rolling out measures on their own.

Facebook is not only fact-checking. It has also launched a messenger chatbot and banned ads or listings selling coronavirus-related products such as masks or sanitisers. “If we see people selling these products in organic posts on Facebook or Instagram, we remove them. We have also banned ads and commerce listings that imply a product guarantees a cure or prevents people from contracting covid-19," said a spokesperson from Facebook India.

WhatsApp, which has been dealing with fake news and hate speeches for long, has launched a chatbot in partnership with the health ministry to promote correct information on the novel coronavirus. The app has launched a feature limiting forwards to only one chat at a time. The limit will kick in once a message has been forwarded on the platform five times, after which it can be forwarded to one WhatsApp group or an individual at a time.

“We have announced the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp in partnership with the government of India. Similar services have been introduced in several states of India to empower users to find credible and accurate information across the country both in English and their regional language, with more helplines expected to launch in the coming weeks," said WhatsApp.

Short video app TikTok has appointed an India-based grievance officer who is working closely with the government to check misinformation and remove videos that provide incorrect information about the disease. TikTok has also introduced an in-app informational page in partnership with the World Health Organization and the Union health ministry.

“State government and police officials are invoking archaic provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, to control the spread of fake news. Social media companies are well equipped to expose the production centers of bulk fake messages, but nothing concrete is done regarding this. The indiscriminate arrest of individuals by police officials for sharing Facebook posts or tweets has become the biggest challenge to freedom of speech and the rule of law," said Supreme Court advocate Virag Gupta.