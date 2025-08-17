Social media backlash no hurdle for OTT success as trashed titles grab top viewership spots
Experts suggest that social media backlash does not deter viewership for OTT content. Titles like The Royals and Nadaaniyan have shown that criticism can increase interest, often leading to higher viewership despite negative chatter online.
OTT (over-the-top) platforms are increasingly finding that social media backlash doesn’t necessarily hurt viewership. Shows like The Royals and Nadaaniyan, which faced heavy trolling online, have emerged among the top streaming originals in Ormax Media’s mid-year list, with 15.5 million and 8.9 million viewers, respectively. Further, varying consumer tastes are often not adequately reflected in social media algorithms, where there might actually be an audience base for what some consider unwatchable.