Before hiring an influencer, brands let loose digital sleuths
Summary
What happens in the background after influencers sign up to partner with brands to promote their products? An external forensic investigation. Agencies conducting such checks skim through creators’ social media profiles on all platforms, employment history and financial filings. They even look for any criminal record.