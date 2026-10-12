Social media influencers have a new playground: Indian reality TV

Lata Jha
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 11:28 AM IST
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Titles like Lock Upp, The 50, Social Currency, The Traitors, Rise And Fall, and The Tribe, among several others, have tapped into the fan base and popularity of creators.
Summary
Reality TV is turning to creators for built-in fan bases and a cheaper alternative to film stars. For creators, a successful show can mean more fame, brand deals and new revenue streams beyond appearance fees.

Indian reality television, long challenged by high costs and inadequate returns, is increasingly turning to social media influencers and creators to headline shows, particularly streaming originals. Titles such as Lock Upp, The 50, Social Currency, The Traitors, Rise and Fall and The Tribe have tapped into creators’ popularity and fan bases, creating a new category of shows and an additional revenue stream for these personalities.

Entertainment industry experts say this is a natural progression. Reality shows have always relied on personalities who can draw eyeballs and keep audiences engaged. Today, creators already have large, highly involved communities that follow their lives, opinions and personalities. Their growing presence on such shows reflects how they now command audiences in their own right. They can also be more cost-effective investments than tentpole properties featuring film stars or top television actors.

“The rise of these shows is a natural extension of how entertainment itself has changed. The audience has moved from consuming celebrities only through traditional television and films to building very personal relationships with creators online,” said Mansi Panpalia, a former gaming creator and co-founder of Opraah, an influencer marketing firm.

From a platform’s perspective, it also makes sense, she added. “You’re not starting with an unknown cast and spending months building familiarity. These creators come with an existing audience and strong fan communities, which gives the show an immediate distribution layer,” she added.

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Built-in fandom

Reality TV used to manufacture stars and now it rents them, said Amit Dhawan, co-founder at Crack'd, a user-generated content and influencer agency. He pointed out that casting wants a fanbase that votes, not one that watches. For instance, finance and education creators rarely get cast. Their audiences trust them but won't fight for them.

The shift has largely come from how the definition of celebrity has changed, agreed Anushree Jain, founder of SocialTAG, an influencer marketing agency. Social media creators already have audiences that follow their personalities, opinions and everyday lives, so they bring an existing level of familiarity and engagement to a reality format.

There is also a clear overlap between creator content and reality television. Audiences are used to watching creators in relatively unfiltered, personality-driven formats, making the transition to a longer-form reality show feel more natural than it might have a few years ago, Jain added.

Creators are particularly well suited to this because they understand attention, according to Suyog Jadhav, co-founder of B.I.G Media Co, an influencer marketing and creative agency.

“They know how to communicate, create conversation and keep people interested. A reality show can then extend that conversation across Instagram, YouTube, memes, fan pages and everything else that exists around the show,” Jadhav said.

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Beyond the fee

Fees for these shows can vary significantly depending on a creator’s scale, audience quality, popularity, previous television or entertainment experience and the format. Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency, said producers are increasingly looking beyond the creator with the largest following. They want personalities who can drive conversation, with a distinct point of view, strong fan communities, entertainment value and the ability to sustain audience interest beyond short-form content.

“The appearance fee is often the least interesting part of the equation. Of course, established creators can earn significant sums depending on their audience size, popularity and publicist power. But many creators are not joining these shows purely for the immediate payout. They are there because that reality show can compress three years of audience building, into three months. One successful season can lead to brand deals, podcast appearances, sponsorships, event invitations, merchandise opportunities and a completely different level of visibility,” said Pratish Mepani, founder and creative director, Starting Monday Design and Branding Co.

Agreeing that such shows can become an additional revenue stream, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and managing director at digital marketing agency BC Web Wise, said the larger benefit may be the increase in popularity and reach that comes from appearing on a successful show.

“If the show becomes a hit and the creator connects with a much wider audience, it can open up several other opportunities for them as well. So the long-term value could be much bigger than the fee earned from the show itself,” she added.

Also Read | Reality TV is shrinking to fit the microdrama opportunity

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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