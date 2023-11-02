Social media is having a tobacco moment in the US. Indians may benefit, too.

Can “engagement" mean “addiction", especially where children and teenagers are concerned? There appears to be bipartisan consensus in America that this could be the case, going by a couple of big lawsuits recently filed against Meta.

A consortium of 41 US states and the District of Columbia has alleged that the social media giant deliberately used algorithms designed to get youngsters addicted to platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, and also concealed internal research that linked high social media use to higher levels of anxiety, despair, eating disorders and insomnia. The lawsuits also allege that Meta harvested and monetised the data of minors without proper consent, and asks for compensation and restitution for individuals and families that have suffered harm.

It is unusual for bipartisan initiatives to develop in the US because Democrats and Republicans are usually on opposite sides in debates. However in this case, there is a strong consensus that cuts across party lines. In the past, such a bipartisan consensus was seen in lawsuits targeting the tobacco industry, which forced companies to change their practices and print warning labels on their products.

The social-media business model depends on “engagement", which can be monetised in various ways. Every platform tries to keep users engaged for as long as possible. They sell targeted advertising based on the understanding of usage patterns. They also study the data they harvest and use it to develop new revenue streams.

The lawsuits allege that algorithms developed to maximise engagement actually exploit the neurological underpinnings of addiction. Medical experts are cited as key witnesses in these lawsuits and their testimony could be crucial. In addition, internal research from Meta, released by a whistleblower in 2021, makes it clear that the company knew that high Instagram usage had a negative impact on the mental health of young users. The lawsuit alleges that Meta ignored these internal studies and continued to design algorithms that encourage addictive behaviour.

In medical terms, addiction is strongly associated with dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in pleasure, motivation and learning. A child who is praised for learning how to multiply numbers or tie her shoelaces receives dopamine “hits", as does a scientist who conducts Nobel-prize winning research. But substance abuse and addiction can also occur because dopamine is released when nicotine and alcohol stimulate the brain. The release patterns are different for young brains.

Scientists are cited in the lawsuit to back up claims that Meta designed addictive, dopamine-manipulating algorithms. They mention ‘likes’ and social-comparison features that Meta knew were doing harm to young users. It also cites notifications that pull young users into social media even while at school and at night, and the creation of ephemeral content that keeps users hooked out of fear of missing out. Instagram’s visual filter features can make the girl next door look like a beauty queen and are also known to trigger hatred for their own (normal) bodies among teenagers. Even content-presentation formats, like infinite scroll, are designed to maximise engagement.

In May 2021 the whistleblower Frances Haughen testified before a bipartisan US Congress Committee. She presented internal research that indicated Meta was aware of the harms its algorithms caused. This explains the rare bipartisan consensus on the issue. If the courts accept that engagement of this nature is synonymous with addiction, it would mean that the entire social-media business model may need to change.

An article published in 1950 in the British Medical Journal linking smoking to lung cancer and heart ailments led to multiple lawsuits against the tobacco industry in the US. The companies escaped class action lawsuits by negotiating settlements with states, promising huge payouts, stronger warning labels and restrictions on sales and advertising.

Young, developing brains are much the same everywhere. Studies indicate that 77% of American high-schoolers spend hours on social media every day. Indian youngsters behave the same way and suffer similar harmful effects. If these lawsuits do result in changes to the algorithms of addition that power social-media platforms, the benefits will naturally flow to Indians as well.