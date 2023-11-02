Industry
Social media is having a tobacco moment in the US. Indians may benefit, too.
Summary
- A consortium of 41 US states and the District of Columbia has alleged that Meta deliberately used algorithms designed to get youngsters addicted
Can “engagement" mean “addiction", especially where children and teenagers are concerned? There appears to be bipartisan consensus in America that this could be the case, going by a couple of big lawsuits recently filed against Meta.
