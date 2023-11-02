Social media is having a tobacco moment in the US. Indians may benefit, too.

Scientists are cited in the lawsuit to back up claims that Meta designed addictive, dopamine-manipulating algorithms. They mention ‘likes’ and social-comparison features that Meta knew were doing harm to young users. It also cites notifications that pull young users into social media even while at school and at night, and the creation of ephemeral content that keeps users hooked out of fear of missing out. Instagram’s visual filter features can make the girl next door look like a beauty queen and are also known to trigger hatred for their own (normal) bodies among teenagers. Even content-presentation formats, like infinite scroll, are designed to maximise engagement.

