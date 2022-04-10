Social media offers a trove of information for medical researchers

In the study, the authors trained algorithms to sort through roughly 50,000 Facebook posts from about 50 young adult and adolescent psychosis patients who suffered relapses and rehospitalizations. Patients in the study gave the researchers consent to see both their medical records and social-media posts. The algorithms detected distinct changes in the months before a relapse, including: changes in language patterns, especially the use of more words associated with anger, death or emotional withdrawal; changes in the number of posts between midnight and 5 a.m. and the frequency of tagging or friending.