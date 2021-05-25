Social media, OTT platforms likely to request more time for IT rules compliance

The government rules also state that no news or content company shall transmit or publish anything prohibited under any law for the time being in force, or that has been prohibited by any court of competent jurisdiction. An applicable entity shall take into consideration factors such as “the sovereignty and integrity of India…security of the state…India’s friendly relations with foreign countries, India’s multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group." All of this, even as it clarifies explicit sexual content will be classified and made available only for adult audiences.