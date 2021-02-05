Social media to drive digital advertising growth in 2021: Dentsu

"With increased digital consumption which accelerated last year, social media has picked up in a big way and it is driving the growth of digital advertising in India. The growth across key platforms is much sharper and faster than before. Last year, one entire quarter was steered through online buying and promotions. Therefore, e-commerce has started getting more traction and better share of ad spends. We expect more targeted and personalised ads to capture consumer mind space this year," said Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India.